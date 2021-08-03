Here's the tech real estate agents wish their brokerages offered

Passive investing is one of the most common strategies for increasing your income, growing your investment portfolio and building a healthy nest egg for the future. Done right, it won’t have to take lots of your time and energy. Real estate is a great choice for building passive income streams. There is, however, an added risk. As a result, this strategy isn’t for every investor. We review what passive income is, why real estate plays a role and how you can use it to reach your financial goals.