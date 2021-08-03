Here's the tech real estate agents wish their brokerages offered
Cyber security and lead generation topped the list of tech tools agents wished their brokerages offered, according to a new National Association of Realtors study. Among emerging technologies, Realtors expect drones to have the biggest impact on their business over the next two years, according to an annual survey from the National Association of Realtors. Cyber security and lead generation technology, meanwhile, were the tech tools a majority of real estate agents wished their brokerages would provide.www.inman.com
