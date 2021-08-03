Barry Switzer on Oklahoma's move to the SEC: 'We'll be on the top tier'

Much has been projected about Oklahoma’s move to the SEC and where the Sooners will fit in the pecking order of existing blue bloods in the conference. Some, like former coach Barry Switzer, believe the Sooners will make a smooth transition and be in fine shape once they compete against the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU. He shared those comments on Sirius XM College with Mark Packer. Switzer, of course, had a legendary career at Oklahoma when he went 157-29-4 over 16 years.