Duluth, MN

In Duluth and St. Louis County, CDC now recommends masks

By Brooks Johnson, Jana Hollingsworth, Brooks Johnson, Jana Hollingsworth, Star Tribune staff writers
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH – Visitors to City of Duluth facilities and some stores and restaurants are once again asked to mask up. St. Louis County has reported just enough cases — 108 last week — to be considered a "substantial transmission" risk, which means masks should be worn indoors by everyone regardless of vaccination status, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fewer than 100 cases per week would lower the risk and put the county outside of CDC masking guidelines.

