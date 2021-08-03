Doctors: Young, healthy not exempt from long-hauler syndrome

View more in
Health
Kids|todaysparent.com
What is “container baby syndrome,” and do I really have to worry about it?
The inverted metal V in the middle of my living room separated my life as a parent into two eras: the before-Jolly Jumper times, and after. Before-JJ, I bounced my colicky baby on a yoga ball for hours, cramming granola bars in my mouth with one hand. Post-JJ (and after the colic had waned), I could sit and enjoy a whole sandwich while his delight at moving his own body beamed straight into my heart. These short breaks played a huge part in bolstering my mental health as a new mom.
Diseases & Treatments|TODAY.com
After being dismissed by doctors, mom of child with Down syndrome makes a discovery
Mom Austin Carrigg was concerned when her daughter Melanie never learned to hold her head up or sit up. When she asked doctors why, she always heard the same thing: Your daughter has Down syndrome. Still, Carrigg suspected that another condition caused Melanie’s developmental delays. After a medical emergency and...
Public Health|studyfinds.org
Eye scan could determine whether COVID patients will be ‘long haulers’
NEW YORK — “Long COVID” continues to confound doctors as patients still struggle with debilitating symptoms months after first being infection. A new study now suggests that COVID patients who could be long-haulers could be diagnosed by taking a close look at their eyes. Nerve fiber loss and an increase in key immune cells on the surface of the eye may be a way of identifying the long term impact of the virus, say scientists.
Health|Hammond Daily Star
Message from a doctor
I’m a retired physician, and I still care about each person. I spent my career trying to save lives and reduce and avoid suffering. That’s what I hope to do with this letter, to anyone who is hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and to anyone who knows someone who is hesitant.
Tallahassee, FL|WCTV
COVID-19 ‘long hauler’ shares story of months-long battle with virus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For many people recovering from COVID-19, symptoms fade within about two weeks. But for some, they can linger for months. “Long COVID-19 syndrome,” or “long haulers” affects a small percentage of people, but health experts say we’re still learning about the long term effects of the infection.
Tyler, TX|KTRE
East Texas doctors working to treat ‘COVID long-haulers’
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Renee Hebbeler-Clark has been busy treating not only a growing number of COVID-19 patients, but also those who have recovered from the virus and are still experiencing lingering health effects. She’s one of a team of doctors who have seen patients since the hospital’s COVID-19 recovery clinic opened in May.
Atlanta, GA|Posted byWSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Children too young to be vaccinated should focus on having a healthy immune system, doctor says
ATLANTA — A local doctor said parents should work to keep their children’s immune systems in great condition to keep COVID-19 from entering their homes. A family practice physician, Dr. Cecil Bennett, spoke with Channel 2′s Wendy Corona about what parents should do to protect their children who are too young to receive the vaccine.
Public Health|kshb.com
Suffering debilitating symptoms, COVID-19 long-haulers plea for support
LOS ANGELES — When Nick Guthe shared his story nearly two months ago, he didn’t expect it would be heard around the world. His wife, Heidi Ferrer, died by suicide after suffering more than a year from long-haul COVID-19 symptoms. A writer, Ferrer documented her journey online. “The most haunting...
New York City, NY|Posted byPOPSUGAR
For COVID Long Haulers, It Can Feel Like the Pandemic Will Never End
Before she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the earliest phase of the pandemic, Gaby Ochoa Perez, now 21, was a healthy young woman working and studying acting in New York City. Though Ochoa Perez had a difficult battle with COVID last April — one that left her on oxygen — she never imagined that over a year later she would still be contending with the debilitating symptoms she experienced in the early weeks of her diagnosis. But as the months passed with no improvement, her mental health began to suffer as well. "It was really devastating seeing that many cases weren't ending well with so many deaths," Ochoa Perez told POPSUGAR. "I thought that would be my outcome as well." For a period of time, she said, she lost all hope.
Cincinnati, OH|WLWT 5
Hospitals dedicating special units to treat COVID-19 long haulers
As COVID-19 cases increase, so does a phenomenon known as long hauler’s syndrome that has special hospital units opening just to deal with it. “Long haulers is definitely a real issue,” said St. Elizabeth's Dr. Chaitanya Mandapakala. “It’s not just when we someone die from covid that we feel very bad and our heart breaks, but when we see people suffer for months.”
Health|doctorslounge.com
Return to Play Seems Safe for Most Athletes With Long QT Syndrome
Last Updated: July 28, 2021. No genetic heart disease-sports-associated mortality seen in 2,056 combined years of follow-up WEDNESDAY, July 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Twenty-year experience from a single center suggests that most athletes with long QT syndrome (LQTS) can safely return to play, according to a study published online July 27 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, to coincide with the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society, held from July 28 to 31 in Boston.
Kids|Posted byThe 74
Ask the Doctor: How to Protect Young Kids from COVID
If you’re the parent of a child under 12 years old, you may feel like you’re in a tricky spot right now. The most recent vaccine timelines say your child won’t be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations until mid-winter, but with shots widely available to adolescents, teens and adults, it seemed the country was returning to […]
Education|Posted byKSHB 41 Action News
KU doctor: 'Masking is simple, it’s safe and it works'
As the delta variant of COVID-19 has caused several school districts and municipalities in Kansas and Missouri to reinstate mask mandates, University of Kansas Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Stites answered questions about their efficacy on Friday.
Public Health|Posted byNews19 WLTX
Doctors see more patients with feet issues following the pandemic
Health experts say as we return to a more active lifestyle, our feet are taking a beating.
Chicago, IL|blockclubchicago.org
A Chicago Woman Had COVID Symptoms For A Year. Then She Got Vaccinated — And Is Recovering: ‘It Will Save Your Life’
CHICAGO — Sotiria Tejeda once ran marathons. But after getting sick with coronavirus, the 22-year-old could barely walk for more than a year. Now, Tejeda is finally finding victories again: She’s been able to go for strolls on the beach. Those walks aren’t accompanied by people cheering or excitement at...
Health|WTVM
Miracle child leaves hospital for first time at 2 years old
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A 2-year-old boy in Nebraska left the hospital for the first time in his life. The child was born prematurely with serious complications. He only started walking a month ago, but Marquinn Buckley II is taking major steps as he leaves hospital care for the first time.
Relationships|Posted byFOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Local doctor explains COVID-19 symptoms parents should look for in ill children
MISSISSIPPI — A total of six children have died from the Delta variant of COVID-19 in Mid-South hospitals. That is scary for parents. FOX13 spoke to one doctor who said taking the common cold symptoms lightly, at this point, could be deadly. Dr. Odilichi Ezanwanne, with the Aaron E Henry...
Health|WYTV.com
Study on knee surgery proves doctors’ old theory about patients’ weight is wrong
(WYTV) – Each year, nearly 60,000 Americans hurt their meniscus — the cartilage that sits between your knee and shin bone. Their doctors may have asked them to step on a scale and see how much they weighed. Some doctors assumed the heavier a patient is, the more strain there...
Miami, FL|Posted byCBS Miami
‘They Are Dying Quicker’: Hospital Workers Sad & Frustrated By Increasing COVID Patients
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus delta variant is raging across the nation with cases and hospitalizations spiking, especially in Florida, which leads the nation in new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Florida is the only state in the country with 25 percent or more of its hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. Nearly 13 thousand COVID patients are hospitalized in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That has left hospitals coping with overflow and expanding their workspaces. Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines has set up a makeshift area in the cafeteria and a conference room to help patients who do...
Health|Posted byInspireMore
‘Her lungs filled with blood. We waited 7 years for the results.’: Mom of daughter with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome advocates ‘there CAN be life after diagnosis’
Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Hannah is almost 12 years old. She’s inquisitive and full of fun and mischief, and she lights up a room with her smile. Hannah embraces life like no one I’ve ever known. She LOVES broccoli. She has lots of interests including a fascination with shoes. She’s a very active child too (that’s a bit of an understatement!), and my goodness, she may be tiny, but she is STRONG!
