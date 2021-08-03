Doctors: Young, healthy not exempt from long-hauler syndrome

Before she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the earliest phase of the pandemic, Gaby Ochoa Perez, now 21, was a healthy young woman working and studying acting in New York City. Though Ochoa Perez had a difficult battle with COVID last April — one that left her on oxygen — she never imagined that over a year later she would still be contending with the debilitating symptoms she experienced in the early weeks of her diagnosis. But as the months passed with no improvement, her mental health began to suffer as well. "It was really devastating seeing that many cases weren't ending well with so many deaths," Ochoa Perez told POPSUGAR. "I thought that would be my outcome as well." For a period of time, she said, she lost all hope.