London’s mayor Sadiq Khan said that flooding in parts of the capital shows that “the dangers of climate change are now moving closer to home”.On Sunday, London saw almost a month’s worth of rainfall descend onto its streets with homes, roads and Tube stations flooding. Meanwhile, a flooded hospital was forced to cancel all surgery and outpatient appointments on Monday.Mr Khan is on Tuesday set to hold a meeting involving councils, Transport for London, the London Fire Brigade and Environment Agency in an attempt to see how flooding can be prevented and its impact reduced.The Mayor of London explained that...