Disturbing details have emerged in the homicide case against Aiden Fucci, as friends told detectives he frequently fantasized about killing and mutilation. The 14-year-old Mr Fucci is accused of stabbing fellow student Tristyn Bailey, 13, approximately 114 times in St John’s County, Florida in May. He has pled not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder.A newly-released report includes interviews with friends of Mr Fucci, who say he often talked about murder and had recently said he planned to drag a random person into the woods and stab them.According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office report, the same...