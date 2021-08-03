A hit-and-run accident claimed the life of a male pedestrian in Santa Monica (Santa Monica, CA)

On Monday morning, a male pedestrian lost his life following a hit-and-run accident in Santa Monica.

The fatal pedestrian crash took place at about 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, as per the Santa Monica Police Department. On arrival, paramedics immediately took the victim to the hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

Authorities described the suspect car as a dark colored newer sedan, was last witnessed traveling eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard. The events that have led up to the accident remain unknown. It is also unclear of the pedestrian was using a crosswalk or not at the time of the crash. The identity of the victim will be revealed once the next of kin is notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

