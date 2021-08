ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) – An Orange County woman is pleading with the public to get vaccinated after her otherwise healthy husband died from COVID-19. Ashley Richards said her 46-year-old husband’s last words to his nurses before he was put on a ventilator was that he wished he had gotten the coronavirus vaccine. Rolf Vetter died 23 days after being admitted to the hospital. Her husband of 10 years suffered two strokes and organ failure after contracting the Delta Variant, Richards said. She added he was 6-foot 9-inches and had no pre-existing conditions. “They told me that he said he wished he had gotten...