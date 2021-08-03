Cancel
A World of Dazzle and Swagger: The Filmmakers Behind Vivo

By Nell Minow
Roger Ebert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLin-Manuel Miranda re-teams with his "In the Heights" writer Quiara Alegría Hudes and his "Hamilton" music director Alex Lacamoire for "Vivo," a lively animated musical about a Cuban kinkajou who wants to deliver a message of love and music to Marta, an acclaimed singer (Gloria Estefan), before her final performance in Miami. This involves a journey with an ebulliently impulsive young girl named Gabi who sports spiky purple hair and a short-cut they end up taking through the Everglades.

