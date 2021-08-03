Cancel
Movies

The Dark Side Is Alive and Well in This Lego Star Wars Special Coming to Disney+ in October

By Alessia Santoro
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let the Halloween countdown begin! Disney+ is starting us off with its announcement of Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales, a brand-new, holiday-themed, animated special airing on the streaming service this October. The events of the special will sit on the timeline after The Rise of Skywalker and will center on Poe Dameron and BB-8, who must prevent the evil of the Dark Side from rising once more.

#Lego Star Wars#The Dark Side#Star Wars Stories
