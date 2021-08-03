The Dark Side Is Alive and Well in This Lego Star Wars Special Coming to Disney+ in October
Let the Halloween countdown begin! Disney+ is starting us off with its announcement of Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales, a brand-new, holiday-themed, animated special airing on the streaming service this October. The events of the special will sit on the timeline after The Rise of Skywalker and will center on Poe Dameron and BB-8, who must prevent the evil of the Dark Side from rising once more.www.popsugar.com
