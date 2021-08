Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has been busy diving into the brutal battles of New World’s PvP, giving his honest opinions on the current state of the game. New World is the latest MMO that is proving incredibly popular amongst players, particularly streamers who are looking for the next big trend. Just like most MMOs, New World features both PvE and PvP content, with the latter being one of the main draws for end-game content. In fact, one of the most exciting game modes is War – a massive 50v50 battle that sees attackers try to overthrow the defending team’s castle.