Influencer Devon Lee Carlson Designs Collection for Marc Jacobs

By Misty White Sidell
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
Influencer, multihyphenate and Los Angeles girl-about-town Devon Lee Carlson is now adding another slash to her résumé: She’s collaborated with Marc Jacobs to design a seven-piece collection of clothing and accessories for the label.

The capsule’s ruffled slipdress, sweat suit, T-shirt and handbag designs hark back to Marc Jacobs ’ designs from the early Aughts, which is exactly the aesthetic that Carlson peddles to her followers on Instagram — as well as through her Wildflower Cases cell phone accessories business and various creative projects. In May, she styled Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” music video, a song that still stands near the top of global hit rankings.

Carlson, who has around 1.3 million Instagram followers and another half million-plus on TikTok, could have her pick of which fashion brands to partner with.

“The Marc Jacobs brand has such a special place in my heart,” the 26-year-old said. “My first designer purchase was a Marc Jacobs wallet. Marc Jacobs himself is an icon and major inspiration to me. To get this opportunity and have my name next to his on a tag was just beyond my wildest dreams,” she told WWD.

This project, she said, has been in the works since February 2020. When pandemic lockdowns kicked in her designs shifted to accommodate a new at-home lifestyle. “It was important to me to design a collection that was wearable for any circumstance,” she said. So she envisioned a range of nostalgic, comfortable separates and special pieces like a graphic sweat suit and a matching short-shorts and T-shirt set. “I took a lot of color references from Marc’s spring and summer 2002 collection. I had so much fun deep diving for inspo,” Carlson said.

There’s also an oversize logo shirt and a ruffled slipdress embellished with little charms. Some of the designs feature a silhouette of Carlson’s dog, Martin. “It’s my first time designing clothes. I want shoppers to feel happy, fun and flirty while wearing the collab. I’m so excited to see how everyone styles the pieces. It’s what I’m most looking forward to,” Carlson said of the designs, which are priced from $80 to $225.

Most important to her, though, is the collection’s handbag — a remake of a vintage Marc Jacobs bag that she already had in her closet. The pochette style comes with a chain handle laden with little charms that spell out “Marc Jacobs” ($225). “I had this vintage Marc Jacobs bag that I felt we needed to remake. It’s easily one of my most worn bags. I wanted to add a new fun element to it, so we made the charm strap detachable so it could be worn as a necklace as well,” Carlson said.

The collection is available starting today on Marc Jacobs’ website as well as the brand’s New York and Los Angeles flagship boutiques.

