What you see is what you’ll get: Twitter’s new strategy for displaying Images on the timeline

Most existing neural architecture search (NAS) algorithms are dedicated to the downstream tasks, e.g., image classification in computer vision. However, extensive experiments have shown that, prominent neural architectures, such as ResNet in computer vision and LSTM in natural language processing, are generally good at extracting patterns from the input data and perform well on different downstream tasks. These observations inspire us to ask: Is it necessary to use the performance of specific downstream tasks to evaluate and search for good neural architectures? Can we perform NAS effectively and efficiently while being agnostic to the downstream task? In this work, we attempt to affirmatively answer the above two questions and improve the state-of-the-art NAS solution by proposing a novel and generic NAS framework, termed Generic NAS (GenNAS). GenNAS does not use task-specific labels but instead adopts \textit{regression} on a set of manually designed synthetic signal bases for architecture evaluation. Such a self-supervised regression task can effectively evaluate the intrinsic power of an architecture to capture and transform the input signal patterns, and allow more sufficient usage of training samples. We then propose an automatic task search to optimize the combination of synthetic signals using limited downstream-task-specific labels, further improving the performance of GenNAS. We also thoroughly evaluate GenNAS's generality and end-to-end NAS performance on all search spaces, which outperforms almost all existing works with significant speedup.