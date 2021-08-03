Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

What you see is what you’ll get: Twitter’s new strategy for displaying Images on the timeline

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, there was a lot of furore on Twitter over the biased nature of their image cropping algorithm. The Twitterati complained that it was biased towards white-colored individuals and was objectifying women’s bodies. Twitter promised to look into this issue and several others to ensure responsible AI practices. This article summarizes the issues with Twitter’s Image Cropping algorithm, the findings of their research team, and how they intend to bring more transparency around their existing machine learning (ML) systems. The content in the article is based on their paper published by Twitter.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Image Sharing#Deep Learning#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How To Create Your Own Hate Tweet Detector

A step-by-step tutorial on developing a machine learning classification algorithm for detecting hate tweets in Python. What are the consequences of posting a hate tweet?. On the tweet level, the following actions can be taken by Twitter:. Label the tweet as containing disputed or misleading information. Require you to remove...
Internetlifewire.com

Spotify Adds "What's New" Feed for Artists You Follow

Spotify has added a "What's New" feed that updates in real time and is curated from the creators, artists, and shows you follow to make it easier to stay on top of your favorites. If you've ever wanted it to be just a bit simpler to keep track of new...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother DELETES 14-year-old influencer daughter's social media account with 1.7 MILLION followers because 'it's not healthy' to judge yourself on 'online feedback'

The mother of a 14-year-old influencer in Brazil has taken a drastic step and deleted her daughter's social media accounts after describing TikTok and Instagram as 'unhealthy'. Mother Fernanda Rocha Kanner said she did not want her daughter Valentina judging herself on 'online feedback'. Valentina, known online as Nina Rios,...
Businesssportswar.com

Ah, I see what you mean.

I hadn't read that Disney said they'd been paying her from streaming revenues as well; that's not cited in the Barron's article. My understanding is that SJ is suing because she (her lawyers) believes the streaming release is eroding box office revenues, and the Barron's article says that may cost her up to $50MM. I think I'd be suing if somebody was costing me $50MM unnecessarily, too.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Perform Data Augmentation with Augly Library

Data Scientist | AI Practitioner | Software Developer. Giving talks, teaching, writing. In machine learning and deep learning, having more data is very important to help you get good performance from your models. You can create more data by using a technique called data augmentation. Data augmentation is a technique used by practitioners to increase the data by creating modified data from the existing data.
Traffictowardsdatascience.com

The 5-minute learn: Create pretty and geographically accurate transport maps in R

I’m experimenting with an occasional article called ‘the 5-minute learn’ where I try to teach a useful technique in 5 minutes reading time or less. In this first attempt, we are going to look at how to create a graph of the London Tube network which is geographically accurate (unlike the one we often see). If you have the right data, you should be able to easily apply this technique to other transport networks.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Image Clustering using Unsupervised Machine Learning, with Python

Image classification is one of the most successful applications of Machine Learning. Nowadays, you don’t even need to write your own Keras model, as there are tons of pre-trained models available online. The thing about image classification is that sometimes you have to classify some really specific images, and your...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
30Seconds

Editor’s Letter: When You Love What You Do, You’ll Never “Work” a Day In Your Life (Plus What’s Trending On 30Seconds This Week)

I love what I do. For most of my career, I’ve been driven by pure passion. When I built my first business, iParenting, I was a journalist whose personal thirst for information and inspiration about pregnancy and parenting fueled the enormous energy required to start and grow a business. Back then, I didn’t always have the answers, but I put my whole heart and soul into building a destination that would help other parents like me. I worked around the clock, building a business while growing a family. Yet I loved what I was doing so much that it never felt like “work.”
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

Pervasive Hand Gesture Recognition for Smartphones using Non-audible Sound and Deep Learning

Due to the mass advancement in ubiquitous technologies nowadays, new pervasive methods have come into the practice to provide new innovative features and stimulate the research on new human-computer interactions. This paper presents a hand gesture recognition method that utilizes the smartphone's built-in speakers and microphones. The proposed system emits an ultrasonic sonar-based signal (inaudible sound) from the smartphone's stereo speakers, which is then received by the smartphone's microphone and processed via a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) for Hand Gesture Recognition. Data augmentation techniques are proposed to improve the detection accuracy and three dual-channel input fusion methods are compared. The first method merges the dual-channel audio as a single input spectrogram image. The second method adopts early fusion by concatenating the dual-channel spectrograms. The third method adopts late fusion by having two convectional input branches processing each of the dual-channel spectrograms and then the outputs are merged by the last layers. Our experimental results demonstrate a promising detection accuracy for the six gestures presented in our publicly available dataset with an accuracy of 93.58\% as a baseline.
Cell Phonestowardsdatascience.com

Building Your Own Google Translate App with Plotly Dash

I love exploring! I have always been intrigued by the different languages spoken around the world. Coming from a multilingual country, I can attest that knowing multiple languages will definitely open up your world because you can easily connect with others. While google translate has certainly made our lives easier where language is no longer a barrier, I thought it would be amazing if I could get the translation of one word in all languages, in just one search. Not only this, as a person who is a visual learner, mapping those translated words to its respective countries on the map helps to make my learning easier, and luckily for me, Plotly Dash made this possible!
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

A one-character MLflow pull request

Last week I was tasked with writing a document about best practices for a team of data scientists to coordinate experiments using MLflow, a tool that tracks parameters and results for data science experiments. At that point, I had only used MLflow for about a day, so the task was mostly reading documentation and leaning on my years of experience with Domino Data Lab, a similar, proprietary data science platform.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Generic Neural Architecture Search via Regression

Most existing neural architecture search (NAS) algorithms are dedicated to the downstream tasks, e.g., image classification in computer vision. However, extensive experiments have shown that, prominent neural architectures, such as ResNet in computer vision and LSTM in natural language processing, are generally good at extracting patterns from the input data and perform well on different downstream tasks. These observations inspire us to ask: Is it necessary to use the performance of specific downstream tasks to evaluate and search for good neural architectures? Can we perform NAS effectively and efficiently while being agnostic to the downstream task? In this work, we attempt to affirmatively answer the above two questions and improve the state-of-the-art NAS solution by proposing a novel and generic NAS framework, termed Generic NAS (GenNAS). GenNAS does not use task-specific labels but instead adopts \textit{regression} on a set of manually designed synthetic signal bases for architecture evaluation. Such a self-supervised regression task can effectively evaluate the intrinsic power of an architecture to capture and transform the input signal patterns, and allow more sufficient usage of training samples. We then propose an automatic task search to optimize the combination of synthetic signals using limited downstream-task-specific labels, further improving the performance of GenNAS. We also thoroughly evaluate GenNAS's generality and end-to-end NAS performance on all search spaces, which outperforms almost all existing works with significant speedup.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Forecast Time Series Data Using Deep Learning

An autoregressive recurrent neural net developed at Amazon. Time series (TS) forecasting is notoriously finicky. That is, until now. In 2019, Amazon’s research team developed a deep learning method called DeepAR that exhibits a ~15% accuracy boost relative to state-of-the-art TS forecasting models. It’s robust out-of-the-box and can learn from many different time series’, so if you have lots of choppy data, DeepAR could be an effective solution.
Computersroundpeg.biz

Chatbot Basics 101

Let’s talk about chatbots. You know, those things you sometimes message on different applications or websites. To put it simply, a chatbot is software that interacts with a human being through a messaging application. We see these chatbots being used on desktop or mobile applications, social media platforms, and even...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Explanation of a self-learning, evolving neural network

Watch and understand how an algorithm learns, mutates and evolves. In this article we’ll go through the application of a self-learning, evolution-based genetic algorithm that augments its own topology. Confused? I can imagine; those are some big words. Stay with me though, I promise you’ll see the beauty of this algorithm at the end of this article.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

What's New in Photoshop 22.4.1? Everything You Need to Know

Adobe regularly updates Photoshop to push out new features and squash user-reported bugs. Recently, it updated Photoshop to version 22.4.1, and it brings some interesting additions. Following the update's release in May 2021, Adobe has since pushed out a couple of additional changes to it. If you're someone who pays...

Comments / 0

Community Policy