Noga Erez – “Sunday”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Israeli alt-pop artist Noga Erez released her album KIDS a few months ago, and she’s getting ready to tour North America this fall and Europe early next year. Today, Erez has shared a new song called “Sunday.” It comes from the KIDS sessions, but it’s not on the album.

