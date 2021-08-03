Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Love Your Enemies: A Biblical Reading of Michael Sarnoski's Pig

By Sarah Welch-Larson
Roger Ebert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn paper, Michael Sarnoski's “Pig” sounds almost absurd: a man goes to the nearest city to find his beloved stolen pig. But the movie’s outward simplicity and absurdity belie its layered spiritual depths. Even the story mirrors a parable told in the Hebrew Bible, flipped on its head: a very rich man who has more than he needs steals the beloved livestock of a man who has nothing. The Biblical parable is told to a king as both an indictment of the king’s actions and an invitation for the king to repent his sin.

www.rogerebert.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Jesus
Person
Adam Arkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Livestock#Mount Hood#Barns#Buddhist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Your 2021 Summer Reading List: Digger’s Daughter

Author Maryam Obaidullah Baig writes about how a loved one can transform a familiar place into something completely different. We haven’t seen each other in three years, but when Baba and his luggage come billowing out of the opaque Arrivals door at DFW, the first thing he wants to know is if he can immediately pay homage at the JFK Memorial and Southfork Ranch. This is his first ever visit to the United States. The year is 2002.
Books & Literaturemiami.edu

Find your next read

Summer is wrapping up and the new school year is in sight. But, for those looking for an escape or something to consume while soaking up the last days of summer break, we’re sharing our latest list of book recommendations from our University community. If you haven’t already, browse our...
Religionstreetsensemedia.org

Loving Your Enemies

“Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you; that ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven:” Matthew 5:43-45.
Books & LiteratureGettysburg Times

The love of books and reading

Long before they learn to read, children need to be taught to love reading and books. They need to hold them in their chubby hands. Turn the pages one by one. Point to each word as it’s read aloud. Marvel at every illustration. And maybe chew a bit on the cover.
coveteur.com

The Summer Read That Dissects Narcissism, Desire, & Love

In The Power of Glamour, author Virginia Postrel writes, "Glamour is not something you possess, but something you perceive." It's a magic trick, casting a rose-tinted veil over the eyes of the beholder. However, even though glamour itself may be a fantasy, it's effects are very real; it intensifies desire and stokes ambition. It's also a currency, and your market value is based on the worth that society has placed on your attributes.
Books & LiteratureWRAL

What Your Neighbors are Reading

Subpar Parks combines two things that seem like they might not work together yet somehow harmonize perfectly: beautiful illustrations and informative, amusing text, celebrating each national park paired with the one-star reviews disappointed tourists have left online. Millions of visitors each year enjoy Glacier National Park, but for one visitor, it was simply "Too cold for me!" Another saw the mind-boggling vistas of Bryce Canyon as "Too spiky!" Never mind the person who visited the thermal pools at Yellowstone National Park and left thinking, “Save yourself some money, boil some water at home.”
Beauty & Fashionsuindependent.com

Movie Review: “Pig” is a reminder of what a truly gifted actor Nicolas Cage can be when given the right material

MOVIE REVIEW: PIG (R) Right out of the gate, let me just say that “Pig” could very well be the best film of 2021 thus far. Yes, this is a special movie and quite honestly, it completely took me by surprise. At the very least, “Pig” is a firm reminder that Nicolas Cage is quite a talent and a much stronger actor than he’s often given credit for.
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Ras Michael & The Sons Of Negus :: Love Thy Neighbour

Ras Michael and the Sons of Negus’ Love Thy Neighbour is perhaps the last great masterwork produced by Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry within the hallowed walls of his Black Ark studio. It is a testament to the uncompromising spiritual clarity of Ras Michael’s Nyabinghi mysticism, and to the dubwise delirium of the Upsetter’s sonic palette. By 1979, Ras Michael had recorded several albums of dreader-than-dread grounation reggae—Peace & Love (as Dadawah), Freedom Sounds, Nyabinghi, Kibir Am Lak, Rastafari and its dub companion (both of which feature Peter Tosh on guitar and clavinet)—all of them crucial. Meanwhile, Lee Perry was holed up in the Black Ark, deep into one of the greatest production streaks ever put to tape. It was during that creative apex that the two roots titans came together and cut Love Thy Neighbour. The album numbers among Ras Michael’s most definitive statements and is every bit the equal of Perry’s most lauded Ark productions.
Books & Literaturetownandcountrymag.com

Books to Read If You're Obsessed with Nancy Mitford's The Pursuit of Love

Whether you are longing to know more about the fantastical world of Nancy Mitford, the author of the classic novel The Pursuit of Love, after binging Amazon’s new limited series or you're searching for tales similar to the whimsical adaptation, there's a book out there that will satisfy your hunger for British upper-class hijinks long after the third episode fades to black. Here are some of our favorites, from a memoir by Mitford’s younger sister Jessica to fiction set within the throes of wartime among Britain’s elite.
Portland, ORpsuvanguard.com

Nicolas Cage’s Pig is beautifully melancholic

Ever since Nicolas Cage’s shopping spree-induced conflict with the Internal Revenue Service in 2009, the once-renowned star of films like Moonstruck and Rumble Fish has pivoted his career towards midnight flicks and direct-to-VOD duds such as Color Out of Space and Jiu Jitsu—a film where Cage trains a Burmese village in the art of jiu-jitsu to defend Earth against alien invaders. Although most of these titles are nothing more than your standard special-operations thriller/tax-writeoff, once in a blue moon, Cage will deliver a standout performance in an excellent film, displaying to the world that his acting chops are just as sharp as ever.
Religionkingsburyjournal.com

Read the bible as a love letter

I have a request for you today. Don't read your Bible. If I could put the big eye surprised emoji here, I would. Surprised? Relieved? Angry at worst? Curious at best?. There have been many days in my Christian journey where God was reduced to something on my to-do list. Check off the devotion box, check off the Sunday service box, check off the prayer box ... somewhere along the way, I picked up a checklist of sorts with what good Christians are supposed to do, and it was reduced to this; Pray. Read your Bible. Go to church. Watch your mouth. Be nice.
TV & Videosbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Biblically Sound with Derek Elles: What’s in a Name? – The Final Part

In this episode of Biblically Sound with Derek Elles, Derek brings us the final part of a series he is calling, “What’s in a Name?”. Here he takes a look at the names in the Bible, and how some of them might have been lost in translation. Today is the conclusion of the series as Derek goes through some final thoughts on the subject, and why he believes using the proper names is so important.
Navasota Examiner

“Tails and Tales” ends, but not love of reading

The Navasota Public Library’s “Tails and Tales” themed Summer Reading Program ended on a high note with pizza and prizes Monday, Aug. 2. Library staff Tiffany Sammon and Apinya Srikhwanthong and their dedicated team provided a summer of fun for 88 young readers, creating and nurturing a love of reading that will serve them well the rest of their lives.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Watch We Are The Union’s Reade Wolcott cover Catbite’s “Call Your Bluff”

We Are The Union are gearing up for their big New Year's Eve ska bash in Detroit with Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente -- which BrooklynVegan is proudly co-presenting -- and in honor of that, WATU's Reade Wolcott has recorded an acoustic cover of "Call Your Bluff" off Catbite's imminent new album Nice One. Reade's version is of course more stripped-back, but she stays faithful to the catchy, upbeat original and she sounds great doing it. The video makes its premiere below.
Petsscreenanarchy.com

MINDFRAME(S) Podcast: PIG and Loss

For the past three years, I've been doing a podcast and of late it's been regular enough that it seems like a good idea to start posting episodes. It's called MindFrame(s) and my co-host Mike Cockerill and I like to think of it as a sometimes half-assed but always whole-hearted film conversation. We cover a little bit of everything but mainly tackle stuff we like. This most recent episode is about a movie we liked a lot: Pig.
MoviesDecider

New Movies On Demand: ‘Val,’ ‘Pig,’ ‘Luca’ + More

Humans have long searched for their purpose and a way to define their identity. For some its tied up in what we do, for others it’s just a matter of where we’re from. This week’s new movies on VOD all tell stories of people who are looking for the thing that makes them uniquely them. In Pig, Nicolas Cage plays a truffle hunter whose beloved pig is kidnapped, and as he searches for the kidnappers, he reveals a sensitive, philosophical side to himself that takes the film places you didn’t think it would go. In Val, Hollywood leading man Val Kilmer reflects on his career highs, lows, and missed opportunities on a documentary he filmed himself over the course of his career.
Relationship Adviceyourspiritualmotivation.com

HOW TO READ YOUR BIBLE

It’s a “How to Read Your Bible” Day. LORD, HELP ME TO MAKE READING MY BIBLE A DAILY PART OF MY LIFE. AMEN. Today, I want to share with you nine ways to read your Bible:. (1) Read it slowly with your mind alert. (2) Read it carefully and with...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Michael B Jordan loves to wear jumpers

Michael B. Jordan loves wearing jumpers. The 34-year-old actor – who is starring in the new Coach Fall 2021 campaign – has admitted he loves throwing on lots of layers because it makes him feel “snug” and reminds him of his childhood growing up in the chillier climates on the East Coast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy