Love Your Enemies: A Biblical Reading of Michael Sarnoski's Pig

Ras Michael and the Sons of Negus’ Love Thy Neighbour is perhaps the last great masterwork produced by Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry within the hallowed walls of his Black Ark studio. It is a testament to the uncompromising spiritual clarity of Ras Michael’s Nyabinghi mysticism, and to the dubwise delirium of the Upsetter’s sonic palette. By 1979, Ras Michael had recorded several albums of dreader-than-dread grounation reggae—Peace & Love (as Dadawah), Freedom Sounds, Nyabinghi, Kibir Am Lak, Rastafari and its dub companion (both of which feature Peter Tosh on guitar and clavinet)—all of them crucial. Meanwhile, Lee Perry was holed up in the Black Ark, deep into one of the greatest production streaks ever put to tape. It was during that creative apex that the two roots titans came together and cut Love Thy Neighbour. The album numbers among Ras Michael’s most definitive statements and is every bit the equal of Perry’s most lauded Ark productions.