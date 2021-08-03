Love Your Enemies: A Biblical Reading of Michael Sarnoski's Pig
On paper, Michael Sarnoski's “Pig” sounds almost absurd: a man goes to the nearest city to find his beloved stolen pig. But the movie’s outward simplicity and absurdity belie its layered spiritual depths. Even the story mirrors a parable told in the Hebrew Bible, flipped on its head: a very rich man who has more than he needs steals the beloved livestock of a man who has nothing. The Biblical parable is told to a king as both an indictment of the king’s actions and an invitation for the king to repent his sin.www.rogerebert.com
Comments / 0