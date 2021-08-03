Cancel
TV Series

Calling All Sexy Beasts: Get Ready For Season 2 to Drop Later This Year

By Emily Weaver
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It feels like there are a million dating shows to watch these days, but only one includes a high likelihood of seeing a witch make out with a rooster. The can't-look-away (but maybe want-to-look-away) Netflix reality series Sexy Beasts has officially been renewed for a second season, per Variety. The streamable love-child of the Masked Singer and Love Is Blind takes "don't judge a book by its cover" to a whole new level as suitors are disguised as animals and mythical creatures with the help from one of the most talented makeup and prosthetic artists in Hollywood, Kristyan Mallett.

