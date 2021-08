Olivia Rodrigo stays put at number one, but 'Good 4 U' leaps into the top spot this week. We also have three new songs going into the voting this week. Kinda slow week of voting, we had some movement in the countdown, but not a lot. Let's spice things up with some new music going into the voting. I have the latest from Tate Mcrae with Khalid, the new one from Dua Lipa, and finally The Kid Laroi with Justin Bieber's latest song. You can give all of those new songs a listen right below your six biggest songs from last week.