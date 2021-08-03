Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Darren Barnet Shares a Kiss With GF Mikaela Hoover as They Make Red Carpet Debut

By Kelsie Gibson
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Darren Barnet is going public with girlfriend Mikaela Hoover. On Monday, the 30-year-old Never Have I Ever star and 37-year-old actress made their red carpet debut as a couple at The Suicide Squad premiere in LA. The duo looked all loved up as they posed for the cameras and eventually leaned in for a kiss. While Darren looked sleek in a black suit, Mikaela rocked a two-piece sequin outfit. It's unclear when the pair started dating, but they have slowly been giving us glimpses of their romance as of late. In May, Darren shared a sweet birthday tribute for Mikaela as she celebrated her 37th. They are also set to share the screen together in the upcoming romantic comedy Love Hard, which will premiere later this year. See more pictures of their official red carpet debut ahead.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Hoover
Person
Darren Barnet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#The Suicide Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElite Daily

Matt And Rachael Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut As A Couple

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor was... a lot. Although the season was touted as historic for featuring the first-ever Black Bachelor, James’ season was filled with controversy on- and off-screen, especially when fans deduced that final rose recipient Rachael Kirkconnell had attended a racist Antebellum-themed party in 2018. The couple broke up in the midst of the scandal earlier this year, but later confirmed they had gotten back together. Now James and Kirkconnell seem very comfortable in their relationship, because they just attended their first red carpet event together.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Julia Roberts’ 16-Year-Old Daughter Hazel Moder Makes Her Red Carpet Debut At Cannes — See Pic

All grown up! Julia Roberts’ daughter Hazel appeared at the Cannes Film Festival with dad Danny at the ‘Flag Day’ screening. Julia Roberts‘ 16-year-old daughter Hazel Moder made her red carpet debut! The rarely seen teenager looked absolutely beautiful as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival alongside her dad Danny Moder, 52, for his Flag Day premiere on July 10. Hazel kept her blonde hair back into a chic ponytail, opting to wear a light yellow colored shirt style dress. The piece included a floral lace overlay for a feminine touch, perfect for the glitzy event, which she finished with Mary Jane style shoes.
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Obsessed With The White Lotus? You'll Love These Photos of the Cast Hanging Out

If you're not watching HBO's new miniseries The White Lotus, what are you doing?! The new show has completely captivated social media and my group chats with its mysterious storyline and unbelievably well-casted group. While we don't know much about the characters' lives outside of the hotel, it's what we've witnessed throughout their weeklong stay at the Hawaiian resort that has left us begging for more. The show has it all — messy family drama, not-so newlywed bliss, an eye-roll-inducing mother-in-law, fascinating staff relationships, and so much more — and the best part is, there's a whole whodunnit death lingering that we haven't heard about since the premiere.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday Make Red Carpet Debut, Gush Over Their Working Relationship (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman Maday have officially made their red carpet debut!. The lovebirds stepped out together for the world premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on Monday, weeks after celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary. While speaking to ET, the two opened up about what they love most about working with each other on their new YouTube channel, and the secrets to their work/life balance as newlyweds.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Prove They’re Going Strong With Passionate Kiss

Watch: Renee Zellweger and Ant Antstead Are Reportedly Dating. Renée Zellweger is definitely Down with love regarding her new Ant Anstead romance. The A-List movie actress and the For the Love of Cars star were seen passionately embracing in a steamy kiss while on the beach. In the pic, they weren't shy about packing on the PDA, as they had their arms wrapped around each other while locking lips.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Paulina Porizkova Announces She Split From Aaron Sorkin 3 Months After Red Carpet Debut: ‘So Grateful’ for Him

Thanks for the memories. Paulina Porizkova confirmed that she and Aaron Sorkin have called off their brief romance — but she still has love left for her former flame. “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself,” the 56-year-old model wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 20, alongside a photo of her walking with the 60-year-old screenwriter. A broken heart emoji was placed over the photo.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday Made Their Red Carpet Debut, and It Was a Slam Dunk

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday made their marriage red carpet official! On Monday night, the pair — who tied the knot in June 2020 — made their first public appearance as a married couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The star-studded event brought out a ton of celebrities, including Zendaya, LeBron James, G-Eazy, John Legend, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.
Weight LossPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sandra Lee Debuts 25 Lb. Weight Loss On 1st Red Carpet Since Early 2020 — Before & After Photos

Sandra Lee looked absolutely stunning while showing off her 25-pound weight loss on the red carpet at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Italy. Sandra Lee, 55, just made her big red carpet return — and she looked amazing doing it. On July 31, the celebrity chef stunned at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Capri, Italy, which marked her first red carpet appearance since January 2020. Sandra looked incredible at the star-studded event as she showed off her 25-pound weight loss while dressed in a yellow Matičevski gown, which she paired with colorful earrings and heels. Sandra posted her stunning look in several Instagram snapshots.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Leni Klum Makes Her Red Carpet Debut Alongside Mom, Heidi

Not many can say they closed out 2020 on a high note, but for Leni Klum, this past December brought something she’d anticipated for years: her modeling debut. Seven months after appearing on the cover of German Vogue, the 17-year-old has again marked a milestone alongside her mom, the supermodel Heidi Klum. “This is my first red carpet,” Leni shared on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, wearing a white bathrobe while prepping for a UNICEF benefit at a 14th-century former monastery on the island of Capri, Italy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy