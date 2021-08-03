Cancel
Top 10 Stories of 2020-21 - #2 Angle, Hummel, Jaindl & Wehr Named Landmark Conference Athletes of the Year

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. --- Moravian University is continuing its look back at its 2020-21 athletic campaign. The next entry in our countdown– the Top 10 Stories of the Year selected by the athletic administration – is our No. 2 highlight – senior Emma Angle, sophomore Madison Hummel, graduate student Greg Jaindl and senior Brooke Wehr all being named as Landmark Conference Athletes of the Year.

