Top 10 Stories of 2020-21 - #2 Angle, Hummel, Jaindl & Wehr Named Landmark Conference Athletes of the Year

Our top ten moments for Pleasantville during the 2020-21 school year continues with one of the biggest upsets on the softball diamond with number nine. On June 21, the Trojans took on No. 7 in Class 2A Earlham, going into the game with a mediocre 12-17 record at the time. After Earlham tied up the game at one in the top of the third inning, Pleasantville reclaimed the lead with an RBI double from Malorie McKinney. However, the turning point in the game came when Hannah Gibson stepped up to the plate and socked a two-run home run to left, making it a 4-1 Pleasantville lead. The Trojans never looked back after the home run, getting insurance RBIs from Faith Vanderhart and Amber McKinney. Pleasantville ended up winning the game, 7-3. Five Trojans batted in runs, including both McKinneys, Gibson, Vanderhart, and Riley Thill.