Air Travel Hits Another Post-Pandemic Milestone

I have been talking about the bumpy return to travel for months now. Long hold times, flight cancellations, prices skyrocketing, numerous route and time changes…the list goes on and on. As if all of that wasn’t enough, every day you are seeing someone losing their mind on an airplane or in the airport. Disturbances are at all time highs for both and it isn’t even really close. I have had a few disturbances on my flights this year, even though I haven’t been on a plane anywhere close to I normally would. Shawn had a delay recently for a passenger being deplaned as well.