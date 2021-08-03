Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Air Travel Hits Another Post-Pandemic Milestone

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirline travel reached another big post-pandemic milestone on Monday when the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded its fifth consecutive day of two million or more passengers taking to the air. Congress Is Stepping in To Control Overtourism at US National... It was the first time in more than 17 months...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Pandemic#Public Health#Congress#Us National#Tsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

American Airlines orders passengers to put their hands on their heads for last hour of flight over ‘security threat’

American Airlines ordered everyone on a Miami-bound flight to put their hands on their heads for about an hour due to an unspecified “possible security threat”, passengers say.“Passengers were ordered to put their hands on their heads for 45-60 minutes before landing,” Chris Nguyen, who was on the flight, wrote on Twitter. “Strangely, passengers were repeatedly told not to film on the plane.”Flight 2289 departed from Los Angeles and landed in Miami on Wednesday afternoon. But about an hour before it landed, passengers say, the flight’s crew ordered them all to put their hands up, citing the unnamed security...
TravelPosted by
Best Life

10 Worst Times to Travel Anywhere

We're all guilty of it: not realizing our horrific travel-booking mistake until we are at the airport and it's too late to avoid crowds or canceled flights. Or, we've already committed to social plans that lock us in to the most overpriced days to fly. The good news is that the more you know about when to travel, the easier it is to avoid the loud crowds and overpriced tickets. Read on to save on money and patience the next time you travel.
Public HealthSFGate

Say goodbye to that in-flight cocktail

Routes: COVID-19 variant threatens travel, Spirit's woes continue, plus United, Delta, AA, more. Aug. 6, 2021Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 1:49 p.m. In this week’s news, the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant could set back the recent reopening of international travel; domestic travelers face vaccination requirements for more typical tourist activities, starting in New York and Palm Springs; United Airlines requires shots for all employees; Spirit Airlines’ wave of flight cancellations will continue into next week; study predicts the full revival of business travel is still many months away; the FAA urges airports to crack down on “to-go” alcohol sales to passengers; Delta adds another San Jose route and scraps same-day standby fee; American offers passengers free TikTok access; Alaska Airlines enhances in-flight food service; international route news from Delta, WestJet, American and Turkish Airlines; Lufthansa offers “Sleeper’s Rows” to long-haul economy fliers for a surcharge.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Spirit, American cancel more flights Wednesday

Spirit Airlines is facing a fourth day of flight cancellations as problems with technology and crew scheduling continue to plague the carrier. As of 7 a.m. ET, Wednesday, the Florida-based airline had canceled 304 flights, according to flight tracker FlightAware. Wednesday’s cancellations, which represents 45% of the company’s traffic, followed...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Of All The Changes To Flying, This Development Took Me By Surprise

Our first flight in 523 days was an uninteresting 2.5 hour trip from Orlando to New York – JFK on a Delta 737-900. It might have seemed like any other summer trip on this route pre-COVID pandemic if you didn’t look closely. The flight was full. Everyone crowded the gate during the boarding process, which wasn’t helped any by Delta’s new, even more confusing, boarding process. Sitting in the economy section, we received the same soda and Biscoff cookies. The only noticeable difference was that everyone was wearing a mask, except while eating.
TODAY.com

Alcohol monitoring, fights over masks, canceled flights: What’s going on with air travel?

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration asked airports to monitor how much alcohol passengers are served while waiting for their flights. This comes as the number of physical confrontations on commercial flights has skyrocketed, with flight attendants having to subdue travelers who sometimes aggressively refuse to wear masks. Meanwhile Spirit Airlines has left passengers furious after canceling hundreds of flights. In this week’s Sunday Focus, NBC’s Ali Vitali looks into the current state of air travel.Aug. 8, 2021.
WeatherSlate

Why Air Travel Is So Difficult Right Now

During the pandemic, lots of Americans thought longingly about all of the travel they were missing. But when they show up to the airport for their first flight since early 2020, many are finding delayed and canceled flights. If you type in “flight delayed” in the Twitter search bar, there will be new posts almost every minute from people complaining about missing connecting flights, work events, and weddings.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Will Airline Travel Ever Be Normal Again Or Are We Stuck In The Twilight Zone?

I have been talking about the bumpy return to travel for months now. Long hold times, flight cancellations, prices skyrocketing, numerous route and time changes…the list goes on and on. As if all of that wasn’t enough, every day you are seeing someone losing their mind on an airplane or in the airport. Disturbances are at all time highs for both and it isn’t even really close. I have had a few disturbances on my flights this year, even though I haven’t been on a plane anywhere close to I normally would. Shawn had a delay recently for a passenger being deplaned as well.
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

As Spirit Airlines cancels more flights, know your rights as a passenger

TAMPA, Fla. - Lines of passengers anxious to get home continued to form at Tampa International Airport’s Spirit counter Friday. As the airline’s cancellation debacle stretched into its sixth day, the airport reported a total of 148 Spirit cancellations as of 3 p.m. Meghan Sullivan, who has been stuck in...
Miramar, FL850wftl.com

Broward-based Spirit Airlines in trouble?

Spirit Airlines is canceling hundreds more flights today stranding passengers in key Florida airports such as Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. The airline, based in Miramar, Florida is trying to dig out of a crisis that forced the cancellations of hundreds of flights this week. Thousands of passengers have been stranded, many stranded for days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy