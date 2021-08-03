Cancel
Singular Genomics Systems Reports No Revenues, Increased Net Loss for Q2

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – Singular Genomics Systems reported its second quarter financial results before the market opened on Tuesday. For the three months ended June 30, Singular reported no revenues. The San Diego-based sequencing technology company went public in May, raising $258.1 million in gross proceeds and $237.1 million in net...

www.genomeweb.com

