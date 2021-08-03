Cancel
Westerly, RI

Starkweather & Shepley Underwrites Westerly’s Colonial Theatre Internship Program

By PBN Connect
Providence Business News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PROVIDENCE, RI AUGUST 2021– Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. (S&S), is proud to have supported the Colonial Theatre, in Westerly, Rhode Island, by underwriting the Theatre’s Internship Program. The internship program will help support the outdoor, summer Shakespeare Festival, as well as establish a series of educational programs and training opportunities for both children and adults designed to enhance both knowledge and appreciation of Theatre Arts.

