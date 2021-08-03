Collecting fine art with a digital eye to the future
British artist Damien Hirst, best known for putting a shark in a tank of formaldehyde, has gotten on the NFT bandwagon. NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, rely on blockchain technology to designate an official copy of a piece of digital media that would otherwise be cheap or free. Hirst is selling a collection of 10,000 NFTs, each of which corresponds to a physical dot painting, for $2,000 each. A year from now, the collectors of the series, called "The Currency," will have to decide whether to keep the NFT or the painting; whichever one they do not choose will be destroyed.www.startribune.com
