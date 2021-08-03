Collecting fine art with a digital eye to the future

About this exhibit: How does the art we create reflect our own personal growth? As artists and individuals, we are in a constant state of transformation. Our lives continue to shift and evolve with every season, and the work we make tends to mirror these changes. For many of us, our art is a reflection of the lives we live, and often serves as a deeper extension of ourselves. Through art, we are able to visually communicate our transformative states of being. For this exhibit, we are seeking work that reflects personal growth and evolution across a wide range of visual mediums.