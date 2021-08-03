Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign County, IL

Champaign County Safe is noting businesses that are requiring vaccinations for staff

By Julie McClure
smilepolitely.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampaign County Safe has been a great resource for helping businesses and the community navigate COVID, and now they've added another layer of information to their site. Among the list of businesses that have committed to safe practices during the pandemic, you can now see which have indicated that they are either requiring vaccination of their staff, or their staff is 100% vaccinated.

smilepolitely.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign County, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Vaccines
County
Champaign County, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Champaign County, IL
Vaccines
Champaign County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Edc#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy