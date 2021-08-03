Champaign County Safe is noting businesses that are requiring vaccinations for staff
Champaign County Safe has been a great resource for helping businesses and the community navigate COVID, and now they've added another layer of information to their site. Among the list of businesses that have committed to safe practices during the pandemic, you can now see which have indicated that they are either requiring vaccination of their staff, or their staff is 100% vaccinated.smilepolitely.com
Comments / 0