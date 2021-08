Click here to read the full article. Lasting changes in retail stemming from the effects of COVID-19 remain to be seen — but one potentially enduring trend is the uptick in the hygiene components market, which is predicted to grow to $92 billion by 2022, according to fiber firm Lenzing. Lenzing said the strong market growth is reflected in its Veocel “brand story” in Asia, where the fiber has seen double-digit growth in the last year, compared to the pre-pandemic period. Its Veocel brand logo has been featured on personal hygiene and beauty care products made from cellulosic and biodegradable fiber...