Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; Alibaba Posts Downbeat Q1 Sales

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.78% to 34,841.21 while the NASDAQ rose 0.29% to 14,803.80. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.26% to 4,411.84. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 35,241,930 cases with around 614,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 31,769,130 cases and 425,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 19,985,810 COVID-19 cases with 558,430 deaths. In total, there were at least 199,673,010 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,249,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.