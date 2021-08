New Automated Cyber Risk Quantification solution analyzes cybersecurity data from dozens of IT, security and business tools to measure potential financial impact. Balbix, provider of the world’s leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation, announced the launch of its Automated Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) solution. Balbix’s new offering allows organizations to produce a single, comprehensive view of their cyber risk in dollars (or other currencies) so they can prioritize and fix security vulnerabilities faster and reduce breach risk by 95% or more. For example, to protect itself against ransomware attacks, an organization could use Balbix to identify the assets that would be most costly if held to ransom and quickly act to reduce these risks.