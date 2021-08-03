Airtel Q1 profit plunges 63 pc to Rs 283 crore

Investing.com -- Tata Motors Ltd (NS: TAMO ) is scheduled to release its Q1 FY22 earnings today, and analysts expect the company to report a loss of Rs 2,000 crore. Emkay Global forecasts the company to report a net loss of Rs 2,009.7 crore while revenue from operations will be Rs 62,626 crore. “On a QoQ basis, realizations should decrease by 6% due to adverse mix (lower share of MHCV). Besides, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin should contract to 8.7% from 14.4% sequentially. Margin contraction of nearly 570bps QoQ is likely due to commodity inflation and lower scale,” it said.