Zeeland, MI

Tyson Foods to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZEELAND — Tyson Foods has become one of West Michigan's first employers to announce it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all team members in the U.S. The announcement came from the company's headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Office location employees must be fully vaccinated by Friday, Oct. 1. All other employees have until Monday, Nov. 1, although discussions are ongoing with unionized locations.

