Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Bausch Health Q2 Loss Widens; Plans To Pursue IPO Of Solta Medical Business

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 3 days ago

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO) reported that its net loss for the second quarter of 2021 widened to $595 million from $326 million in the previous year, primarily due to the unfavorable change in operating results coupled with a decrease in the benefit from income taxes. GAAP...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Foreign Exchange#Pharmaceutical Company#Solta Medical Business#Bhc#The Bausch Lomb#Ipo#Bausch Pharma#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Post Office net loss widens, but controllable loss narrows to just over $1 billion

The U.S. Postal Service reported Friday fiscal third-quarter losses that widened to nearly $3 billion, with revenue rising 4.8% buy expenses growing 8.3% amid higher transportation costs. The net losses for the quarter to June 30 widened to $2.99 billion from $2.21 billion a year ago. Excluding items out of management control, such as a $581 million in the change in workers' compensation liability resulting from fluctuations in discount rates, and about $1 billion in liability amortization expenses, the "controllable loss" narrowed to $1.02 billion from $1.54 billion. Revenue rose 4.8% to $18.48 billion, as shipping packages revenue fell 7.8% to $7.66 billion, first-class mail revenue grew 1% to $5.53 billion and market mail revenue increased 42.2% to $3.45 billion, which rebounded from steep pandemic-related declines last year. Meanwhile, total operating expenses rose 8.3% to $21.4 billion, as transportation expenses grew 8.3% and compensation and wage expenses increased 0.9%. "We are transitioning from an outdated network and operational posture that was ill equipped to handle the effects of the pandemic on the mix of mail and packages we process - and we expect this volume shift to continue into the foreseeable future," said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Financial Reportsinsideradio.com

Radio’s Widening Rebound: Q2 Revenues Surge 73% At Audacy.

Audacy has joined the growing list of radio broadcasters to report an accelerating ad rebound from the pandemic in second quarter 2021. Total revenues surged 73% year-over-year to $304.5 million, compared to $175.9 million in last year’s COVID-hobbled second quarter. The growth came across sectors: Spot revenues nearly doubled to $202.8 million, up 98% from $102.5 million. Digital revenues grew 41% to $58.4 million from $41.3 million, driven by growth in podcasting, digital audio, and digital marketing solutions.Network revenue improved 23% to $20.6 million from $16.7 million. Sponsorships & Events rose 50% to $10.8 million from $7.2 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.600-$2.700 EPS. A number...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $26.66 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Quidel Declines After Quarterly Results Miss Consensus

(RTTNews) - Shares of diagnostic healthcare products and solutions provider Quidel Corporation (QDEL) are down more than 13% in the morning trade on Friday after reporting 12% decline in revenue, that missed the consensus estimates. Earnings also missed view in the quarter. Net income for the second quarter was $19.1...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Cinemark Stock Gains As Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus On Theatre Reopening

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) reported second-quarter FY21 total revenues of $294.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $262.75 million. It reported $9.0 million revenue last year, as theatres were closed for most of the period. Admissions revenues were $153.5 million, and concession revenues were $109.8 million. Cinemark recorded an attendance...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

AerSale Stock Gains As Revenue Tops Consensus, Backs FY21 Outlook

AerSale Corp (NASDAQ:ASLE) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 102.7% year-over-year to $91.91 million, beating the consensus of $77.28 million. Revenues included $42.7 million of flight equipment sales consisting of three aircraft, one airframe, and two engines. Asset Management Solutions revenue increased by 189%Y/Y due to flight equipment sales. AerSale reported...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Kaixin Auto Holdings Shares Surged Today

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will establish a new energy vehicle business unit. The company said the move has been 'made in the context of the Chinese government's steady support for accelerated development of EVs and the rapid growth of EV market in China.'
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau Weighs In On Q2 Financial Results

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) recorded a record first half of the year, but the company started to see slight user decline in June and July, Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau said Friday on CNBC's "TechCheck." What Happened: Zynga reported second-quarter earnings of 11 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 9...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Where Intellia Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 18 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Intellia Therapeutics evaluate the company at an average price target of $138.11 with a high of $252.00 and a low of $80.00.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 19 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for HCA Healthcare. The company has an average price target of $246.68 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $205.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
WWD

Under Armour Posts Strong Q2 Results, Raises Outlook

Under Armour Inc. continued its rebound in the second quarter as North American sales recovered and the international business continued to perform. On Tuesday morning, the company reported that adjusted operating income was $124 million and adjusted net income was $110 million in the period ended June 30. Overall revenue...
IndustryBusiness Insider

If Moderna Is 'Executing Superbly' On Its COVID-19 Vaccine Portfolio, Why Is This Analyst Downgrading The Stock?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are experiencing weakness for a second straight session following the release of its quarterly results. The Moderna Analyst: Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh downgraded Moderna shares from Outperform to Perform. The Moderna Thesis: Moderna exceeded Oppenheimer's conservative sales/earnings expectations for the second quarter, analyst Singh said in...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 2) Absci, CORP (NASDAQ: ABSI) (IPOed July 22) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) (received fast track designation for nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma) AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC)
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Clovis (CLVS) Q2 Earnings Miss, PARP Drug Rubraca Sales Down

CLVS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 net loss of 61 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 57 cents but narrower than the year-ago period’s loss of $1.15. Adjusted loss (excluding acquired in-process research and development, and foreign currency loss) was 59 cents...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Merck KGaA raises outlook after forecast-beating Q2 profit

BERLIN (Reuters) -Merck KGaA raised its outlook after posting forecast-beating second quarter profits on Thursday, boosted by demand for its lab gear and supplies from pharma companies making treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 46.7% to 1.6 billion euros ($1.89...

Comments / 0

Community Policy