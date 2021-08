WASHINGTON — Small launch vehicle developer Astra will carry a test payload for the U.S. Space Force on its next attempt to reach orbit in August. The company announced Aug. 5 that it had signed a launch agreement with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for two launches of the company’s Rocket 3 vehicle. The first launch is scheduled for between Aug. 27 and Sept. 11 from Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska on Kodiak Island.