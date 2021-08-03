Western Plains Library System ...

Is seeking a motivated individual to assist the Library Manager in operation of the Seiling Public Library. The available position is for a library assistant. Applicant must strive to provide excellent customer service and aim to give each customer a warm and welcoming experience. The work schedule is a flexible 10-12 hour per week, including 4 hours every Saturday. High school diploma or GED preferred; plus three months customer service or job related experience is required. Applications are available at www.wplibs.com or your local WPLS branch library. Resumes/applications can be emailed to hr@wplibs.com, mailed to 501 S. 28th Street, Clinton, OK 73601, or returned to any WPLS branch library. Application deadline is 5:00 pm.