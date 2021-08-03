Cancel
Go Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cozy Los Angeles Home

By Kisha Forde
Posted by 
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Adam Levine Is Leaving "The Voice" After 16 Seasons. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's home will be loved. The couple recently welcomed Architectural Digest to their residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for a must-see tour. The gorgeous property, which has spectacular views stretching to the ocean—not only includes the usual amenities you would expect—but even has a gym and yoga studio for added exercise and wellness options.

Comments / 3

E! News

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Behati Prinsloo
Person
Jennifer Garner
#Exercise#Art#Pacific Palisades#Cozy Los Angeles Home#Architectural Digest#Dusty#Gio
