This automatic self-sealing trash bin changes the trash bag for you and it’s only $65 right now
Trash sucks. I know it. You know it. We all know it. Anyone who’s had the privilege of having trash juice smeared all over their hands knows what I’m talking about. Thankfully, a little company called TowNew knows this, and they’re introducing an innovative solution to the mix –a trash can that automatically seals and changes the trash bag for you. Wild, right? It sure is, and right now, it’s marked down to just $65. Just clip the on-site $15 coupon to get the discount.knowtechie.com
Comments / 0