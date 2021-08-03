Conference realignment: Anonymous SEC coaches talk expansion with Athlon Sports

The news cycle in college football has moved rapidly over the summer between College Football expansion and newly-implemented name, image and likeness rules. Nothing truly gets college football fans going like college football and conference realignment drama, however, and that’s exactly what’s been dropped in our laps. Texas and Oklahoma announced Monday their intent to leave the Big 12 by not renewing their grant of rights deal with the conference. This comes as sources tell CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd that an attempted move to the SEC is imminent.