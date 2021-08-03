Titanic museum visitors hospitalized after iceberg wall collapses

Embed:

T hree guests visiting the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee , were hospitalized after the attraction's iceberg wall collapsed.

"Tonight, an accident occurred at our Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge. Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured 3 guests who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries," wrote Mary Kellogg-Joslyn and John Joslyn, the owners of the attraction.

No information has been released on the nature of the guests' injuries or their conditions.

The museum's Facebook page announced that it would be temporarily closing after the iceberg wall collapse.

"At this time, our Pigeon Forge Attraction is closed. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends," it posted on Monday night.

The closure was quickly walked back less than 24 hours later, with the attraction's Facebook page announcing , "Titanic Pigeon Forge IS Open — Tuesday, August 3, 2021 — for Ticketed Passengers."

The Titanic Museum Attraction offers visitors the chance to explore recreations of the famous ship , including the iconic Grand Staircase and artifacts from the shipwreck.

"As visitors touch a real iceberg, walk the Grand Staircase and third class hallways, reach their hands into 28-degree water, and try to stand on the sloping decks, they learn what it was like on the RMS Titanic by experiencing it first-hand," the website reads.

"Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind. We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld," the owners continued in their social media post about the incident.