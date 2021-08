LaVine set to make Olympic debut with Team USA against tough opposition in France as the Tokyo games get underway. L'habit ne fait pas le moine. It means clothes do not make the man, the rough French equivalent of our phrase to not judge a book by its cover. Don't be fooled by the sound of "French basketball." USA Basketball should know that after its quarterfinals defeat two years ago in the basketball World Cup. Early Sunday morning U.S. time, Zach LaVine and USA Basketball begins its Olympic gold medal quest with what may be one of its most difficult games, against France.