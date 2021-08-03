National Opinion: Bankrupted by medical debt

Healthcare has a $140 billion unpaid bills problem – and it’s growing, Rectangle Health CEO Dominick Colabella told Karen Webster in a recent conversation. Every minute that practitioners spend trying to collect those funds, the price is going up – and the amount of money going back to care providers’ coffers is going down. But the most impressive thing about that $140 billion price tag isn’t its size or the speed at which it is growing – it’s how much of it could simply be avoided if care providers were willing to change their conversations with patients about their payments.