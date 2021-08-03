Cancel
Health

National Opinion: Bankrupted by medical debt

By St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
 5 days ago

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. American health care is too expensive. Exhibit A is a new study of Americans’ medical debt published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. That debt is twice as large as had previously been estimated — $140 billion in collections as of June 2020, compared to an earlier estimate of $81 billion. And it disproportionately affects the dozen states like Missouri that have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

