Dispelling 4 Myths of Model Portfolios to Build Better Outcomes

 5 days ago

In recent years, misconceptions about model portfolios have kept some advisors from seriously considering them for their clients and business. You’ve probably thought or believed some of the common myths: “Models will not add tangible benefits to my practice”, “My clients want me to act as CIO”, or even, “Transitioning to models will be time-consuming”. The truth, however, is that implementing model portfolios could be the crucial next step to build better outcomes for your business and your clients.

#Myths#Cfp#Cima
