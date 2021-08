Barry Morphew will be back in front of Judge Patrick Murphy in Salida August 23rd and 24th as his preliminary hearing continues. 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew has been missing since May 10, 2020 from the Maysville area after going out for a bike ride and never returning. Her body has yet to be found. Almost a year to the day following her disappearance, her husband, 53-year-old Barry Morphew, was arrested and charged with first degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and an attempt to influence a public servant.