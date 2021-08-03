Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Drake Beats the Kid Laroi At Number One on Artists 500 Chart

By RS Charts
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRSIy_0bGLdsM400

Drake easily held off a challenge from the Kid Laroi to remain Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart.

Drake notched his third straight week at Number One with 117.9 million song streams for the week of July 23rd through the 29th. He also extended his record of non-consecutive weeks at Number One on the chart to 28.

The Kid Laroi, meanwhile, jumped all the way from Number 33 with 39.1 million song streams to Number Two with 92.8 million song streams. The Australian artist’s track with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” scored another week atop the Top 100 Songs chart, raking in 27.2 million song streams. The Kid Laroi got an additional boost from the deluxe edition release of his album F*ck Love , which topped the Top 200 Albums chart with 104.1 million song streams to help it move 83,600 album-equivalent units.

The only other major shake-up in the Top 10 was the return of Kanye West, who cracked the upper echelons of the Artists 500 for the first time since November 2019. The rapper landed at Number 10 with 72.8 million streams purely out of anticipation ahead of the release of his long-awaited new album, Donda .

Elsewhere on the chart, rising rapper EST Gee cracked the Top 50 for the first time, rising to Number 33 with 37.5 million song streams on the strength of his latest project, Bigger Than Life or Death (Number 9 on the RS 200 with 31.2 million song streams). Lil Nas X also re-entered the Top 50, rising to Number 40 with 34.6 million song streams as his new single, “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlowe, debuted at Number Two on the RS 100 with 26 million streams.

Further down the chart, Camila Cabello rose 183 ranks from the previous week to land at Number 166 with 14.3 million song streams as her new single, “Don’t Go Yet,” premiered at Number 50 on the RS 100 with 5.6 million streams. And ZZ Top re-entered the Artists 500 chart at Number 316 with 9.1 million song streams following the sudden death of bassist Dusty Hill .

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Kanye
Person
Dusty Hill
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Number 10#Australian#Songs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Here Are the Highest Paid Rappers of 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing chances for any artists to tour in 2020, several big-name rappers still made money through streaming and other means last year. According to Billboard's report, published on Monday (July 19), rappers Post Malone, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby are among the publication's Top Paid Musicians of 2020.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Kanye West goes viral for selling $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders at ‘Donda’ listening party

Kanye West’s new album “Donda” named after his late mother has been making headlines all week. Reports started spreading a few days ago that the rapper started crying for minutes at a private event after playing a song where he compares living with Kim Kardashian to being in jail. The rumors were quickly put to bed but now the rapper’s album is going viral for another reason: the prices of food at his listening party, which included $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders.
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Karol G Talks Working With Nicki Minaj, Being Featured on Pop Smoke’s Debut Album and More

Colombian music star Karol G has found inspiration in hip-hop. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Latin trap-pop singer Karol G loves all types of music, but hip-hop has a special place in her heart. Born and raised in Medellin, Colombia, the 30-year-old star was an avid hip-hop head growing up. As her music career exploded, she was eager to collaborate with some rappers. In 2017, Karol dropped her two-times platinum debut album, Unstoppable. That same year, she did a remix to her breakout hit “Ahora Me Llama,” which featured Migos’ Quavo. The record was a success, going 10-times platinum. Two years later, Karol released her huge hit “Tusa” featuring Nicki Minaj, which has gone 35-times platinum in the U.S. alone. Most recently, Karol collaborated with Ludacris on the track “Beautiful Boy,” off her third album KGO516.
MusicBillboard

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s ‘Industry Baby’ Debuts at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

The tag team of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow storm in and shake up Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as their collaboration, “Industry Baby,” debuts at No. 1 on the list dated August 7. The single traces its chart-topping bow to a huge streaming sum, helped by a social media promo campaign that played on Lil Nas X’ court appearance days before the song’s release and its provocative music video, which the rapper warned on Twitter was "not for kids" and mostly takes place in an all-male prison.
CharitiesBillboard

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber's 'Stuck with U' Raised $3.5M for First Responders Children's Foundation

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's 2020 charity collaboration "Stuck With U" has raised $3.5 million for the First Responders Children's Foundation. The two pop stars released their COVID-19 lockdown ballad on May 8, 2020. In working with their manager Scooter Braun's SB Projects and their labels Def Jam Recordings (Bieber) and Republic Records (Grande), the team donated 100% of the proceeds from the song's streams and sales to the foundation. The First Responders Children's Foundation redirected the funds to thousands of families of first responders, including healthcare workers, paramedics, firefighters and EMTs who have fought the pandemic on the frontlines for the last year and a half.
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Kim Kardashian Attended Kanye West's Second Album Listening Party Where He Said She’s “Still In Love With Him" Despite Her Comments About Being "Unhappy" In Their Marriage "For Years"

Kim Kardashian has attended a second listening party for estranged husband Kanye West's upcoming album, Donda, where he revealed new lyrics which appeared to reference their split. In case you missed it, last month Kanye debuted the new record during an elaborate event in Atlanta which Kim attended with their...
Musicwfav951.com

The Kid Laroi Releases New EP Today

Today is the day (7-23) that The Kid Laroi releases his new EP. Titled F**k Love 3, he says this will be the final chapter. He told Billboard that he had a good reason for moving on from that title and said: “Because of what’s happening in my life. I have a girlfriend now and I really love her.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Kid Laroi Taps Polo G, Stunna Gambino for ‘Not Sober’ Music Video

The Kid Laroi has released a music video for his new track “Not Sober,” featuring Polo G and Stunna Gambino. The song comes off the singer’s new EP, F*uck Love (Over You), which is out now. In the video, directed by Steve Cannon, Polo G and Stunna Gambino join The Kid Laroi on a Los Angeles rooftop and outside an apartment building to offer their verses. F*uck Love (Over You) also includes The Kid Laroi’s recent collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stay,” which got a music video directed by Colin Tilley. The Kid Laroi earned his first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with “Stay,” which was co-written by Charlie Puth and Blake Slatkin (24kgoldn’s “Mood”), among others. Earlier this month, Bieber made a surprise appearance in Vegas, taking the stage for an impromptu performance at the opening of the h.Wood Group’s new supper club Delilah, located inside the Wynn Hotel. During his set he asked The Kid Laroi to join him onstage for a rendition of “Stay.” F*uck Love (Over You) is the third and final installment in The Kid Laroi’s recent series of EPs, which has also included F*ck Love and F*ck Love (Savage).
CelebritiesGenius

The Kid LAROI Shares His New EP ‘F-ck Love 3: Over You’

With his Justin Bieber collaboration, “Stay,” currently sitting at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Australian rapper and singer The Kid LAROI unleashed the third installment of his F-ck Love series today. F-ck Love 3: Over You, includes collaborations with Bieber, Polo G, Stunna Gambino, Lil Durk, and G Herbo. Production is handled by Mustard, Khaled Rohaim, Haan, Turbo, Cashmere Cat, and more.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Docs on Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and More Musical Artists Question the Burden of Celebrity

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears is not your typical music documentary, especially given that its subject did not participate in the FX/Hulu film. But it is no doubt one of the most-talked-about docs of the year, with Spears’ controversial conservatorship taking center stage. While Framing Britney Spears does follow the singer’s rise to fame as a teenage pop star and the endless media scrutiny that had an impact on her mental health, it is less a biography than it is a piece of media criticism — and it also works as activism, elevating the conspiracy-theory-loaded #FreeBritney movement...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Drake Joins Smiley On New Single ‘Over The Top’ — Listen

Whether you realised it or not, most of us were first introduced to Smiley through a video of Drake rapping along to his ‘Intro’ in his pool before the song was officially out. If you’re in the know, you’ll know that a Toronto rapper called KG called out Smiley to...
Los Angeles, CAflaunt.com

The Kid LAROI | The Next Chapter Reads Lift Off

Every performer has different ways of calming their anxieties before putting on a show. Whether it’s trilling notes on the roof of their mouth, calisthenics, phoning mom, or consulting a good luck charm, there’s really no escaping the pre-show jitters and their need for soothing. For Sydney-raised Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, or The Kid LAROI, the remedy is a cup of throat coat herbal tea and a ball pit a la a McDonald’s play palace. Sitting amongst the garishly colored plastic balls, LAROI is able to breathe calmly. The ball bath is a welcome escape from the overwhelming success for LAROI that amassed almost overnight during this recent year, and fittingly, jumping headfirst into the rainbow-colored kiddie pool parallels the youthfulness and liberty that the artist exudes in his lyrics and music videos.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Justin Bieber Bests Drake, Sets New Hot 100 Record

Justin Bieber has bested his Canadian brethren Drake by becoming the youngest solo artist in history to hit 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100. The number that placed Bieber over The Boy is “Stay,” passing the mark of 28 years and 11 months old that Drake set in 2015. Bieber achieved the feat in 27 years and four months.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Most Streamed Artists Of 2021: Drake, Juice WRLD, NBA YoungBoy & More

One of the steadfast truths in Hip-Hop is that numbers don't lie, and with the latest report from HitsDailyDouble, fans can now see which artists have so far been excelling in the streaming game this year. According to XXL, Drake continues his reign over the music industry with over 3.6 billion streams in the six month period from January to June, and the next Hip-Hop artists to on the list are Juice WRLD and NBA YoungBoy, ranking in at #4 with 2.7 billion streams and #5 with 2.5 billion streams, respectively.
MusicSFGate

RS Charts: Vinyl Sales Power John Mayer's 'Sob Rock' to Number One

John Mayer’s Sob Rock comes with an old-fashioned price sticker on the cover, as if it’s an LP from the Eighties, and it launched at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart thanks to deluge of old-fashioned sales — more than 56,000 copies, close to 22,000 of which were vinyl. (Due to the higher cost of vinyl, record sales have a higher weight than album downloads in the RS 200 chart.) Mayer’s first full-length in more than four years also earned nearly 27 million streams and more than 9,000 song downloads.
Musicthefocus.news

What is Stunna Gambino's age? Meet rapper on The Kid Laroi's track Not Sober

The Kid Laroi has just released his new album F*** Love 3 and fans are going wild for the new tracks. The album features some interesting collaborations including rappers Polo G and Lil Durk, as well as Justin Bieber. However, there’s one new face fans want to get to know. We introduce you to rapper Stunna Gambino, taking a look at their age and music career so far.
MusicNME

Watch The Kid LAROI’s video for new song ‘Not Sober’

The Kid LAROI has shared a video for new song ‘Not Sober’ to coincide with the release of new mixtape ‘F*ck Love 3: Over You’, which is out today (July 23). The new track features guest verses from both Polo G and Stunna Gambino, and arrives alongside a Steven Cannon-directed video that features all three rappers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy