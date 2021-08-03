More than 150 Area Artists Contribute to “Mouse House Party” Exhibit

Fri 8/6 @ 5-9PM So Liz Maugans had an idea. When doesn’t she have an idea? The printmaker/ collagist/art scene sparkplug and connector found herself returning over and over again to a mousehole motif in the works she was prolifically creating during the pandemic (seen this year in shows at HEDGE and Bonfoey galleries), seeing it as a useful visual symbol and doorway to a lot of thoughts and situations.