Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NY Jets: Elijah Moore drawing Odell Beckham Jr. comparisons

By Justin Fried
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

The best player in NY Jets training camp so far has been Elijah Moore. The legend of the Jets rookie wideout has grown exponentially since draft day as he's made about as good of a first impression as could be expected. It didn't take long for Moore to make an...

thejetpress.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

119K+
Followers
313K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Spent $1.8M on 13-Carat Diamonds for His Teeth

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly spent $1.8 million for natural porcelain veneers encrusted with diamonds as part of a "full mouth reconstruction" to replace 28 teeth. TMZ Sports reported Sunday that Beckham enlisted celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, who previously worked for musicians Post Malone and Chris...
NFLESPN

Reevaluating 18 big NFL trades since 2018: Winners from deals involving Odell Beckham Jr., Khalil Mack, Jalen Ramsey, more

Evaluating NFL trades in the moment is, to put it nicely, an inexact science. Teams have more information about their players than the public does. The more honest organizations around the NFL will tell you that even they don't know how a guy they're acquiring might fit in their scheme or with his new teammates. The smartest organizations in the league have made some extremely bad trades. Deals that looked like steals at the time haven't been anywhere near as impressive with two or three years of perspective.
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Elijah Moore: Signs rookie deal

Moore signed his rookie contract with the Jets on Thursday and is expected to play both in the slot and outside as a rookie, Joey Chandler of NJ.com reports. Moore's signing leaves second overall pick Zach Wilson as New York's lone unsigned rookie at this point. The versatile Moore was used primarily in the slot but also played on the outside at Ole Miss, and coach Robert Saleh said he envisions a similar usage pattern for Moore at the NFL level, praising Moore's ability to execute routes at a high level no matter where he lines up. That versatile role will likely lead to a steeper learning curve for Moore in terms of understanding the playbook, but his innate knack for the game coupled with the rookie receiver's strong work ethic should ease Moore's transition to the pros.
NBAchatsports.com

Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Says Watching Bucks Win NBA Title 'Inspires You Even More'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is drawing inspiration from the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA championship. OBJ discussed the subject while speaking to the media Sunday. Beckham said, "Watching the Bucks win a championship inspires you even more. Cleveland needs a championship." With NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Has Significant Recovery Milestone

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly reached a significant milestone on Tuesday in his recovery from a torn ACL during the 2020 season. OBJ played in just seven games during the 2020 season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 7 of the 2020 season. The big question ever since is will the former superstar be ready in time for the 2021 season? It looks like it.
NFLbrownszone.com

Training camp preview: Odell Beckham Jr. and other must-see players

Training camp is about the players, as the veterans and rookies meld to form this year’s version of the team. Ninety men will take the field, but there’s a hierarchy of interest and importance. Here’s the top of the list:. HE’S BACK. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t the player most...
NFL247Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.: "Cleveland Needs a Championship"

GATES MILLS, Ohio -- Odell Beckham Jr. held his annual pro camp Sunday morning at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills Sunday afternoon. The 3-time NFL pro bowl wide receiver started the day by making his way to each station to greet the campers before making his way to talk to the media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy