NY Jets: Elijah Moore drawing Odell Beckham Jr. comparisons

Moore signed his rookie contract with the Jets on Thursday and is expected to play both in the slot and outside as a rookie, Joey Chandler of NJ.com reports. Moore's signing leaves second overall pick Zach Wilson as New York's lone unsigned rookie at this point. The versatile Moore was used primarily in the slot but also played on the outside at Ole Miss, and coach Robert Saleh said he envisions a similar usage pattern for Moore at the NFL level, praising Moore's ability to execute routes at a high level no matter where he lines up. That versatile role will likely lead to a steeper learning curve for Moore in terms of understanding the playbook, but his innate knack for the game coupled with the rookie receiver's strong work ethic should ease Moore's transition to the pros.