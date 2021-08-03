‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Speaks Out on Being ‘Bullied’

Leticia Cline, the girlfriend to “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, is opening up about the men trying to “shut [her] up” and bully her.

Cline, an active city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, recently shared a throwback pic of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s 2016 Moto Stampede. In the post, she wrote that her difficult time as a city councilwoman reminded her of another challenging moment.

“I’ve never been more bullied in my life than I have recently as a councilwoman,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “You’d think I’m living in the 1940’s the way some of these men try and shut me up when I speak, which is why I love it when Facebook gives you reminders such as these.

Only I didn’t need the reminding because I know that my life has always been where it should be and I haven’t let any boundary hold me back.”

Just as in racing, Cline said she’s “right there at the starting gate in a sea of men (some of the top riders in the world) ready to throttle it out till the finish line.”

She ended the post directly writing to those who have been trying to bully her. “So if any of the ‘men’ in my town think I’m even the slightest bit intimidated after I have risked my life over and overdoing what I love and believe in then this reminder is for them.”

Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Fires Back at Bullies

Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend has spent her life wearing many hats. She’s been a “student, mother, model, racer, journalist, community leader and preservationist” who’s “addicted to learning.” To her, she believes that makes her a “dangerous individual.” According to her, that means she “doesn’t “have to take anyone else’s word for it.”

In the post, she also thanked the people who have helped her along the way. She concluded by writing that she has been “training for this moment right now,” adding the hashtag “one step ahead.”

Cline made a name for herself from her work on “Beauty and The Geek” and modeling for Playboy and Maxim. She’s now found herself making headlines as she’s dating Wolfe following his divorce from his wife, Jodi. The two divorced in November after a decade of marriage.

Jodi filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and listing June 2020 as the date of separation. The two are also co-parents to their 9-year-old daughter Charlie.

Last month, TMZ reported that Cline and Wolfe were dating. The outlet also said they are “pretty serious” despite having little information about when they began dating.

Cline has reportedly joined her new boyfriend on “American Pickers” shoots. The two have been friends since 2018 when they were photographed together.