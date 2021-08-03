Former Husker Prince Amukamara Signs with NFL’s New Orleans Saints

According to New Orleans Saints Dot Com, the New Orleans Saints have signed free agent cornerback Prince Amukamara. Amukamara, 6 feet, 206 pounds, is a nine-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the New York Giants in the first round (19th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. In nine seasons for New York (2011-15), Jacksonville (2016) and Chicago (2017-19), the Glendale, Ari., native has played in 113 regular season games with 99 starts, recording 481 tackles (416 solo), 10 interception returns for 126 yards with one brought back for a touchdown, 78 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In five postseason games with one start for the Giants (2011) and Bears (2018), he posted three tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.