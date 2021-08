STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football was back on the practice fields at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center for the first practice of fall camp Friday. The Cowboys are less than a month out from the season opener against Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 4, inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State has a total of 24 practices between now and the first game, which means there is still plenty of work to put in before kickoff of the 2021 season.