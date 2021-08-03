Cancel
Economy

State’s pension fund posts its biggest investment gain ever

By Larry Edelman Globe Columnist,
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pension fund for more than 300,000 state employees, teachers, and other municipal workers rung up its best year ever, as financial markets continued to climb following an early 2020 meltdown caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. The Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board said Tuesday that the retirement pool’s...

