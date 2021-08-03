Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Mike McFadden joins AgHeritage Lonoke Branch

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike McFadden has been hired as an Ag Loan Officer with AgHeritage Farm Credit Services in the Lonoke Branch office. “Mike is a great addition to our team, and we’re thrilled to have him on board. Our association and our customer-owners will benefit from his significant expertise and knowledge,” said Griffin Golleher, Vice President of Lending and Branch Manager, Lonoke. McFadden will work alongside Josh Cunningham, JoSara Walker and Brandyn Frizzell in Lonoke.

www.stuttgartdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
Person
Mike Mcfadden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ag Loan#First State Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Educationbankersdigest.com

SWGSB and IBAT to Host Certified Community Bank Director’s Program in October in Dallas

Board education and training are essential best practices in the new era of community banking. Regulatory expectations and wise management demand a skill set that many directors lack. The Southwestern Graduate School of Banking Foundation (SWGSB) and the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) have recognized this and offer the Certified Community Bank Director’s (CCBD) program, a comprehensive curriculum that addresses all areas of bank directorship—from duties and responsibilities to the foundations of bank finance. Participants will learn about corporate governance, performance metrics, the Bank Secrecy Act, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, risk management, bank regulation, investment portfolio maximization, credit risk management, balance sheet management, strategic performance and interest rate risk.
Lonoke, ARnwaonline.com

Lonoke's plant on overdrive on ammo

The CEO of Vista Outdoor, the parent company of Remington Ammunition, said in a Thursday interview that the Lonoke ammunition plant continues to push out ammunition day and night, and will hire more workers to meet unprecedented demand even as the state faces a new covid-19 surge. On Thursday afternoon...
Ottumwa, IAOttumwa Courier

Gunter joins C1st as branch manager

OTTUMWA —Angie Gunter is taking the reins as branch manager at the Community 1st Credit Union Pennsylvania Branch. She has 17 years of banking experience, coming to C1st from US Bank. She began as a bank teller and has worked in several roles over the years. “We cannot be more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy