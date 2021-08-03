Mike McFadden joins AgHeritage Lonoke Branch

Board education and training are essential best practices in the new era of community banking. Regulatory expectations and wise management demand a skill set that many directors lack. The Southwestern Graduate School of Banking Foundation (SWGSB) and the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) have recognized this and offer the Certified Community Bank Director’s (CCBD) program, a comprehensive curriculum that addresses all areas of bank directorship—from duties and responsibilities to the foundations of bank finance. Participants will learn about corporate governance, performance metrics, the Bank Secrecy Act, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, risk management, bank regulation, investment portfolio maximization, credit risk management, balance sheet management, strategic performance and interest rate risk.