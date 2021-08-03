Mike McFadden joins AgHeritage Lonoke Branch
Mike McFadden has been hired as an Ag Loan Officer with AgHeritage Farm Credit Services in the Lonoke Branch office. “Mike is a great addition to our team, and we’re thrilled to have him on board. Our association and our customer-owners will benefit from his significant expertise and knowledge,” said Griffin Golleher, Vice President of Lending and Branch Manager, Lonoke. McFadden will work alongside Josh Cunningham, JoSara Walker and Brandyn Frizzell in Lonoke.www.stuttgartdailyleader.com
