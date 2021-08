Monthly testing of the Outdoor Warning Siren System in Black Hawk County is scheduled for the first Wednesday of each month. Time of the test is 11:00 a.m. The siren sound is one tone with a steady wail lasting for three minutes. In the event of actual severe weather conditions, to avoid confusion, the test will be canceled. If the test is canceled because of severe weather, the test will be conducted on the next clear day at 11:00 a.m. During extreme cold weather the test will be canceled.