Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

How Do You Know When Your Watermelon Is Ready To Eat?

By Glenn Pitcher
Posted by 
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuesday, August 3rd is "National Watermelon Day" and a recent study said that if the watermelon is your favorite fruit (or vegetable), that you are "a live and let live type of person" and your joy of life is like the sweetness from a slice of watermelon. Is that you?

981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melon#How Do You Know#Watermelon#Fruit#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
AgriculturePosted by
103GBF

How to Pick the Best Watermelon According to a Watermelon Farmer

Summer is officially here, which means that everyone and their mother is taking advantage of scarfing down watermelon. Watermelons are everywhere now. You'll see them at produce stands along the side of the road or in those giant bins at the grocery store. I'd say that it is safe to say that watermelon is the official fruit of the summer.
Food & Drinksrd.com

If You See a Blue Twist Tie on Your Bread Bag, This Is What It Means

Even if your bread-baking has continued beyond the long days of pandemic lockdown, sometimes you still find yourself in need of a loaf on short notice. It’s time to brush up on your supermarket tricks for shopping smarter and head down the bakery aisle. Maybe you’re looking for a rustic sourdough to eat with scrambled eggs (did you know you can eat the bumpy ones?) or a springy brioche for French toast or a really great sandwich. But with shelf after shelf of beautiful breads on offer, how can you find the best loaf? You can do your best to judge by color, looking for a golden brown crust, but color isn’t always clear—just think of the mysterious yellow cap you sometimes see on Coca-Cola bottles. You can try and smell the bread through its plastic or paper wrapping, or give it a gentle squeeze to test for crackle and give. But there’s a much, much easier way to determine the freshness of your bread: Simply look at the twist tie!
CancerPosted by
EatThis

What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Zucchini

If you're trying to increase your daily intake of vegetables, think outside the salad bowl. Whether you're filling them with your favorite proteins and spices to make zucchini boats or spiralizing them into zoodles, nutrient-rich zucchini is a smart addition to any meal plan. The benefits of zucchini extend far...
Food SafetyPosted by
Reader's Digest

Here’s What Those Colored Circles on Food Packages Actually Mean

You can tell a lot from the design and color of food packaging. The color of a packet of M&Ms, for example, can tell you whether they’re peanut, regular, crispy, or caramel, while a yellow cap on a Coca-Cola bottle means something else entirely. And if you’ve ever glanced at the back of a food package, you know they’re chock full of information: the story of the brand, nutritional figures, ingredients both familiar and not, and something called a “serving size,” which I have personally never adhered to. But there’s something else printed on the back of most food packaging: several brightly-colored circles or squares that look like some sort of secret language. However, these shapes aren’t an indication of flavors, vitamins, or minerals. They’re really not there for us consumers at all, but rather, for the printing engineers.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Coffee Trick For a Flat Belly, Says Expert

There aren't many secrets left about coffee. America runs on it, it's best consumed black, and it's a natural diuretic—but you've heard all this. Despite what has become generally common knowledge, there are still a few lingering discoveries to be made about everyone's favorite mid-morning ritual. Perhaps most pertinent, as summer is very much upon us, is how to hack your cup of java for an especially flat stomach.
AgriculturePosted by
FIRST For Women

Is It Safe to Eat Sprouted Potatoes?

If you’ve ever seen sprouted potatoes in your home, you’ve probably thought twice about eating them. After all, sprouts on potatoes are known as “eyes” for a reason: Those irregular tubes look just as creepy as peepers staring out in the dark. But as we all know, just because food...
RestaurantsPosted by
Amomama

Diners Should Wait At Least 5 Minutes before Eating Restaurants' Free Bread: Woman Creates Controversial Twitter Poll

A Twitter user took to her page to pose a strange question concerning the etiquette surrounding the free bread diners receive at a restaurant and was met with confusion. A woman named Reese made use of her Twitter page to gain the public's opinion about diners' etiquette at a restaurant, and an overwhelming amount of people who interacted with her post did not agree with her.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 24% Think This Chain Restaurant Serves The Best Eggs

Eggs for breakfast seems like the simplest possible dish — well, next to just pouring a bowl of cereal, that is. The problem is that while anyone can cook an egg, not everyone can cook it well. Scrambled eggs often come out dry or runny, and eggs over easy really aren't easy at all. Unless you time them just right, either the whites are still slimy or the yolks are way too hard. Oh, and let's not even get into all of the perils that come with cracking eggs, such as getting an unexpected mouthful containing a crunchy little bit.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Real Simple

There's a Reason Why Soy Sauce Bottles Have Two Spouts, and We're Gobsmacked

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether dousing a homemade stir-fry in the stuff or adding the perfectly salty condiment to your meat marinade, soy sauce has many delicious uses in the kitchen, which is why it's always good to have a bottle tucked away in the pantry at all times. If you prefer to purchase your own charmingly short, stout, spouted bottles that restaurants customarily keep at the table, you might also be puzzled why there are two holes on the top (one on either side) — and it's not just to provide you the option to choose which side you want to pour out of. Turns out, there is a correct way for how to use a soy sauce bottle, and we're finally in the loop.
LifestylePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Soak Your Strawberries In Salt Water If You Don’t Like Eating Worms

This may or may not ruin strawberries for you, but inside of them are tiny little worms that you've probably been eating this whole time!. Earlier today, I was talking with my coworkers, and strawberries got brought up. I told them that I don't like to eat them. They asked me why, and my response was simply "because I don't want to eat worms." They thought I was being funny until I showed them a TikTok video that went viral about what is hidden inside of all of the strawberries we eat...and it's gross. There's a good chance you may never want to eat a strawberry again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy